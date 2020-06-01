Star City Six – Kris Peterson

Leadership Harbor LLC offers leadership coaching, training, and speaking. Kris Peterson is a certified leadership, parenting, family, and youth coach with Leadership Harbor and an executive director with The John Maxwell Team.

Tell us a little about your business.

We specialize in being thinking partners/coaches, fostering communication within teams and families, and helping people understand and live out their purpose.

How did you get started in the business?

I was working for a mainline church denomination as a ministry and mission revitalization coach for congregations and pastors. I wanted a better way to teach and train church leaders, so when my position in the church was eliminated, my husband Brian and I jumped into Leadership Harbor.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve faced professionally?

Helping people understand how coaching (as opposed to mentoring) can unlock potential and help a person, team, or family accomplish things they’d only dreamed of and at a quicker pace than if they tried to do it alone.

What has been your most important achievement professionally?

Each time someone achieves that “aha” moment—you can see it in their face! There is nothing more important to me than helping people get empowered and unlock their confidence and influence.

Tell us a little about your family.

I’ve been married to Brian, my best friend and business partner, for 33 years. We met in high school. We have two daughters, an incredible son-in-law, and twin granddaughters who are almost two years old. We have many cousins, aunts and uncles, our parents, and a lot of framily (friends that are like family), whom we spend time with.

What do you see as one of the biggest turning points in your life?

When my dad died. Through a series of events around his death, I began to unlock my life purpose and living intentionally. That catapulted me to where I am today.

What is your favorite thing to do on a day off?

Cooking, baking, entertaining, crafting, spending time with the family, camping, hiking, and playing in the dirt (aka gardening).

Who inspires you?

The list is long: Jesus (servant leadership), Abraham Lincoln (persistence and focus), John Maxwell (intentional living), my husband (discipline), my daughters (living outside of their comfort zones and developing others), my sister Amy (believing in her dreams), my mom (servant’s heart), and my dad (building relationships).

What is your favorite quote or the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Jump and grow your wings on the way down.

If you could choose only one descriptive word to be remembered as, what would it be?

Relational.

If you had a theme song, what would it be?

“King of the Jungle” by Steven Curtis Chapman.

What local nonprofit organization(s) are you passionate about or involved with, and are there any special reasons why?

SMC (www.thecoop513.org) because they inspire incredible growth through church camps/mission trips for youth and young adults, both in faith and attitude. I also admire Foster Care Closet for their desire to help kids going through challenging situations, in addition to Contemplate Lincoln, which is a place to deepen your spiritual life.

What is your favorite movie?

I love Christmas movies, especially the classics like White Christmas and It’s a Wonderful Life.

What is your favorite local restaurant?

My kitchen!

If our readers would like to contact you, how should they do so?

(402) 580-0947; kris@leadershipharbor.com; leadershipharbor.com.