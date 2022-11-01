Nic Batterton is the executive director at Mosaic (mosaicinfo.org) in Omaha and southeast Nebraska.

Tell us a little about your business. – Mosaic offers services to empower people with disabilities, mental and behavioral health needs, and autism, as well as aging adults to live their best life. We are the changing face of health care, passionate about serving the whole person and partnering for quality outcomes. We see people as unique, beloved and important. We listen to what matters to you and help you lead a meaningful, healthy life on your terms. We meet you where you are because we’ve been there. We are passionate about services and partnerships that create meaningful lives in caring communities, giving a voice to people’s needs. Our team harnesses data, processes and technology to provide high-quality services to as many people in need as we can.

How did you get started in the business? – I started working in human services by universal circumstance. I needed a job to help pay for college expenses. I started working as a direct support professional in a group home.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve faced professionally? – Accepting that as a leader I have flaws, and that working constantly and consistently on myself is the only way to lead others effectively. One of the biggest mistakes I see leaders make over and over is never looking within to see one’s part in a situation. Through my experience I have learned that knowing, owning, and learning from my part not only makes me a better leader, but makes my team and whole organization better.

Tell us a little about your family. – I am married to a wonderful man, Aaron. We have two dogs named Bella and Zeppelin, and two cats named Nala and Dolce. We love spending time traveling to new places, and experiencing all life has to offer.

What do you see as one of the biggest turning points in your life? – Getting sober when I was 28-years-old. To date this has been the best decision of my life. It has changed me in ways that I didn’t know were possible.

What is your favorite thing to do on a day off? – Spending time with my husband outside in our yard making memories and improving our landscaping.

What is the most unique or interesting thing about you that most people probably don’t know? – I am a thrill seeker. I love riding motorcycles and skydiving to name a few go-to things.

Who inspires you? – My mother-in-law Cathy. She is so strong in her faith, and her dedication to her family is something that I admire dearly. When she talks of her life’s work, and when I watch her gracefully enter any situation I feel a deep sense of gratitude to be in her life.

If you could choose only one descriptive word to be remembered as, what would it be? – Courageous.

What is your favorite book or the last good book you read? – The last book I read was Educated by Tara Westover. This book really was intense for me. To hear of someone’s existence was so challenging, and see how no matter where we come from, or what our upbringing is, we can break free and be our true authentic self.

What is your favorite movie? – Anything Disney!

What is your favorite local restaurant? – LeadBelly.

If you could have dinner with one famous person from the past or present, who would it be? – Oprah Winfrey.

If our readers would like to contact you, how should they do so? – (402) 710-3688; Nic.batterton@mosaicinfo.org; mosaicinfo.org.