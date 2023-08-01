Meet Sam McAtee, CEO and president at Capital Care Staffing (capitalcarestaffing.com).

Tell us a little about your business. – We are a nursing staffing agency that helps provide RNs, LPNs, Med Aides and CNAs for our local communities of Nebraska when their staffing census is low.

How did you get started in the business? – I worked in healthcare as a CNA / MA for 15 plus years. With many years of experience as an agency employee, I knew I could create a better experience for other agency healthcare workers. After finishing nursing school, I decided to go a different direction and formed Capital Care Staffing.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve faced professionally? – Being a young, growing company in an already competitive field of work.

What has been your most important achievement professionally? – Continued growth, expansion and strong team base.

Tell us a little about your family. – Wife and mother of two. Boy mom!

What do you see as one of the biggest turning points in your life? – Becoming a mother.

What is your favorite thing to do on a day off? – Golf.

What is the most unique or interesting thing about you that most people probably don’t know? – I can juggle.

Who inspires you? – My brother.

What is your favorite quote or the best piece of advice you’ve ever received? – Keep going.

If you could choose only one descriptive word to be remembered as, what would it be? – Kind.

If you had a theme song, what would it be? – 2000’s rap.

If you could have a super power, what would it be? – Time Traveler.

What is your greatest talent that you don’t utilize in your daily work life? – Party planning.

Which talent would you most like to have? – Any type of engineering.

If you could choose any other profession to be successful in, what would it be? – Vacation blogging.

What local nonprofit organization(s) are you passionate about or involved with, and are there any special reasons why? – BraveBe Child Advocacy Center / Center For People In Need / Nebraska Community Blood Bank.

What is your favorite book or the last good book you read? – The Wish.

What is your favorite movie? – Anything Spooky! I love Halloween!

What is your favorite TV show? – Vampire Diaries.

What is your favorite local restaurant? – Too many to choose! However, the few top contenders would be Hacienda Real, A Taste of Louisiana and Florios.

If you could have dinner with one famous person from the past or present, who would it be? – Elon Musk.

If our readers would like to contact you, how should they do so? – Our doors are always open to anyone who would like to come and talk to us! We’re open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Thursday. Call us at (402) 413-1086. Email me directly at Samantha@capitalcarestaffing.com.