Meet Jonah Hamilton, VP of Client Relations/Brand Ambassador at Murray Custom Homes, Roofing and Inspections (murraycustomhomes.com) and Brand Ambassador for Center Sphere (centersphere.com).

Tell us a little about your business. – Murray Custom Homes, Roofing and Inspections is an award-winning custom home builder in Lincoln, Omaha and the surrounding areas. We offer services such as drafting and designing, custom home building, roofing and home inspections. From start to finish, we’re here to help with the home buying and selling process.

How did you get started in the business? – I recently joined the Murray team in May of 2023. The client relation position caught my attention based on my experience in other lines of work. Meeting, understanding and referring clients has always been a passion of mine. Having little background in construction and home building, I’ve hit the ground running since jumping on board. Learning the home building process, local developments and assisting clients’ needs from start to finish has been an exciting piece in my time with Murray.

Adding the Center Sphere brand ambassador position to my line of work was another great opportunity to continue building relationships with local business owners, decision makers and others in our area. Attending networking events in the local community gives you a chance to meet with some amazing people that you may have never ran into or taken the chance to get to know.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve faced professionally? – One of the largest challenges I have faced was coming into an industry that I had little knowledge and background in. It’s allowed me to come into the business with an open mind and the flood gates were opened when it comes to learning and understanding the custom home industry. Also, the current interest rate environment during 2023 had clients putting pause on their projects. The outlook for 2024 appears to show lower rates and better building timelines that will benefit our clients.

What has been your most important achievement professionally? – Relationship building is the most important and meaningful piece of my professional career. Whether it’s sitting down with clients or going to local networking events, getting to know others and build relationships is extremely important. Center Sphere has been a great resource for me to meet other local business owners and establish great referral networks to help other businesses succeed.

What is your favorite thing to do on a day off? – On a day off, I love spending time outside with friends and family! I enjoy walking my dog, riding my bike, grabbing a bite to eat or playing a round of golf.

Who inspires you? – I have always been inspired by my parents and grandparents. My mom and dad have always been extremely hard workers, providing our family with great opportunities and experiences growing up, and doing it all with a smile on their face. My grandparents always showed us the importance of slowing down, enjoying the relationships around you and making time for others.

If you could have a super power, what would it be? – The ability to slow down time! Sometimes it feels like there are not enough hours in the day to get to everything. Slowing down time would allow for more time with friends, family, projects and work!

If our readers would like to contact you, how should they do so? – (402) 730-8555 | jonah@murraycustomhomes.com |1631Cushman Dr.