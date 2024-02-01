Meet Kaitlin Clegg, Administrator at Sumner Place Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation (SumnerPlaceCare.com).

Tell us a little about your business. – A proud member of the Vetter Senior Living family, Sumner Place is a Skilled Nursing Facility that provides long-term care, rehabilitation services and memory support. We pride ourselves on providing resident-focused care, independence and a home-like atmosphere. All operating decisions are made locally to ensure that Sumner Place remains responsive to the needs of our residents and our community.

How did you get started in the business? – Growing up, my grandma was a Nursing Assistant at a nursing home in Grand Island. She usually worked the night shift and would watch me during the day. She took me to the nursing home to deliver baked goods to the residents and she would always tell me to talk to them. I was shy at first, but over time I had grown closer to the residents. When I was in high school, I volunteered at a facility and then took classes to become a CNA. I have worked in a variety of different roles in long-term care, including a Life Enrichment Coordinator. I loved spending my day with the residents, hearing their stories and learning about what is important to them. I did leave long-term care for a short time but came back after feeling like I was missing something out of my career. I became an Administrator in August of 2021, and I am fortunate enough to work for Vetter Senior Living, a company which truly cares about those we serve and our team members.

Tell us a little about your family. – I am the youngest of four. I have two sisters and a brother; our parents raised us in Grand Island. My spouse, Elvis, and I live in Lincoln with our rescue pit-bull Winnie and we are expecting our first child in May of this year.

What is your favorite thing to do on a day off? – My favorite day off would be drinking coffee on the couch with Elvis and Winnie, reading a book, then spending time with friends and family later in the day.

Who inspires you? – My dad has always inspired me. Growing up my dad was Mr. Fix it, working as a maintenance supervisor at a meat packing plant. He was always fixing things in our house including our cars. He was a Volunteer Fire Chief and had his EMT. I get my caring heart from my dad. He passed away unexpectedly in December of 2018, which in turn brought me back to Nebraska to be closer to family. My dad would always help anyone that needed it and was always joking around trying to get a laugh out of anyone around him. My dad was one of a kind and still to this day is who I aspire to be; making a difference in others’ lives even if it is just a simple laugh.

What is your favorite quote or the best piece of advice you’ve ever received? – “We all put our pants on the same way.” This is one thing my dad said often, telling me that you never know what someone else is going through and we should never treat someone differently. At the end of the day, we are all just human.

If you could choose any other profession to be successful in, what would it be? – Working with rescue dogs, training them to be successful with adoption. We have been through a lot of dog training with Winnie, and this is something I feel very passionate about. I think the more we can educate people and give them tools to be successful with rescue dogs the more success stories there will be.

If our readers would like to contact you, how should they do so? – (402) 475-6791 | kclegg@vhsmail.com | SumnerPlaceCare.com