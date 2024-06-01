Meet Manuel Hurd (Chef Chubb), owner at SoulFull Cocina (soulfullcocina.com).

Tell us a little about your business. – We are a family-owned and operated restaurant specializing in barbecue and more. Our offerings include smoked meats, handmade sides, and sauces, as well as unique specials and daily features curated by me, Chef Chubb. Our food truck and catering services are available for corporate picnics, family gatherings and special events. Our establishment distinguishes itself from others through our chef’s innovative dishes, which are prepared daily with passion and fresh ingredients that impart a bold, seasoned flavor to our entire menu. We provide a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere featuring great food, music and an outdoor patio area that is sure to be appreciated by all.

How did you get started in the business? – I firmly believe that I possess an innate talent for culinary arts. From a very young age, I demonstrated a natural aptitude for cooking, mastering the kitchen and crafting homemade meals for my family. This talent evolved into a profound passion, compelling me to create nourishment that not only satiates the palate but also warms the soul and brings immense pleasure. “Food with soul” encapsulates my culinary philosophy, with each meal being meticulously prepared with love. It is my steadfast belief that “Dreams Come True, Hope Exists, and Love Is Served.” My ultimate mission is to bring joy to individuals through my culinary creations and to share my fervor with the wider community.

What has been your most important achievement professionally? – I am leveraging my newly developed platform to provide support and assistance to other local businesses, with the aim of helping them achieve success and growth.

Tell us a little about your family. – In the span of 24 years, I have been married to a supportive spouse who has played an integral role in all my pursuits. Together, we have successfully raised six adult children and have been blessed with 10 grandchildren, ranging in age from 16 to two weeks. Our enduring commitment and love for one another have served as a source of strength during life’s challenges, emphasizing the paramount importance of family. The fact that our adult children actively seek our company indicates that we have instilled in them values that foster strong familial bonds. Our shared interests encompass activities such as playing dominoes, camping and attending sports and music concerts.

What do you see as one of the biggest turning points in your life? – A transformative and profound change took place in my life when I made the courageous decision to launch my very own food truck business. With the unwavering support and encouragement of my family, I bravely embraced the risk and worked tirelessly to turn my long-cherished dream into a thriving reality.

What local nonprofit organization(s) are you passionate about or involved with, and are there any special reasons why? – I have partnered with the Red Cross to offer direct financial assistance to individuals and families impacted by the devastating wildfires in Hawaii. Additionally, we have committed a percentage of our proceeds to support critical breast cancer research and aid efforts. It is important to me to make a positive impact by giving back to those in need and to our communities.

If our readers would like to contact you, how should they do so? – (402) 730-3563 | Chubb@soulfullcocina.com | @SoulFull Cocina