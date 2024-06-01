Meet Sydney Wilson, Office Manager at Husker Rehabilitation and Wellness Centers P.C. (huskerrehab.com)

Tell us a little about your business. – Husker Rehabilitation and Wellness Centers P.C., with their five different locations, has been a great company to work for over the past six years. Skilled physical therapists use their knowledge and resources to assist in post-operative treatment, chronic pain management and general strengthening and balance.

How did you get started in the business? – I have been working at Husker Rehab since 2018. I began as a technician at the north location my senior year of college. After graduating from UNL in Athletic Training, I worked part time as a physical therapy technician during my two years of graduate school. I discovered that I enjoy the clinic setting and interacting with patients. Husker Rehab allowed me the opportunity to grow within the company and take on the role of Office Manager at the Lincoln South location in 2021, after graduate school.

Tell us a little about your family. – Originally from Omaha Nebraska, I grew up with two younger sisters and my parents. I was fortunate to have been raised by a great support system. I now live in Lincoln with my Fiancé, a Lincoln native.

What do you see as one of the biggest turning points in your life? – Moving to Lincoln for College. I fell in love with Lincoln’s community immediately.

What is your favorite thing to do on a day off? – My favorite thing to do on a day off is enjoy the outdoors either walking the dog or enjoying a lazy lake day in the sun reading a good book.

Who inspires you? – My Grandma. She loves to travel and find new opportunities.

What is your favorite quote or the best piece of advice you’ve ever received? – “If you feel like you hate everyone, eat something. If you feel like everyone hates you, go to sleep. If you feel like you hate yourself, have a shower. If you feel like everyone hates everyone, go outside.” – unknown.

If you could choose only one descriptive word to be remembered as, what would it be? – Humble.

If you had a theme song, what would it be? – “I Did It My Way” by Frank Sinatra.

If you could have a super power, what would it be? – Teleportation.

Which talent would you most like to have? – Singing! I love singing along to songs, but I am terrible at it.

What local nonprofit organization(s) are you passionate about or involved with, and are there any special reasons why? – I support the local animal shelters who are helping to find forever homes to deserving cats and dogs.

What is your favorite book or the last good book you read? – My favorite genre is mystery thriller. I love a good ‘who did it?’ book.

What is your favorite movie?– The Green Mile.

What is your favorite TV show? – Friends.

What is your favorite local Lincoln restaurant? – McKinney’s Irish Pub

If our readers would like to contact you, how should they do so? – Phone is the best way to reach out and schedule an appointment with us! Please call (402) 261-4739 Monday – Thursday between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.