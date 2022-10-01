Meet Stefanie Leyden, DNP, MSN, MSF,BSN, APRN, FNP-C, medical director at QC Kinetix (qckinetix.com/lincoln-ne).

Tell us a little about your business. – At QC Kinetix, we are committed to using one’s own body to heal a variety of ailments. We treat pain, inflammation, and the damage done by acute injury and chronic degeneration utilizing platelet and stem cell therapy. We do things a little differently at QC Kinetix. We do not use outside stem cell sources, meaning they are obtained from the patient. We do not store any biologic products, and we do not add anything to the patient’s cells. Through our FDA regulated processes we concentrate these healing cells on our lab in a way that the body cannot in circulation. This creates a “product” that is full of the best cells our bodies have to offer and they are re-injected into the area of concern. We have excellent efficacy with our methods and love helping patients become pain free and regain an active lifestyle.

How did you get started in the business? – I have a background in pain management and when I tore my ACL last year, I utilized platelet therapy to heal without surgery. I was drawn to the position in a desire to help others in the same way I healed myself. I love that these therapies are opioid and steroid free, yet we encourage a comprehensive approach to include PT, chiropractic care, massage, acupuncture, and other modalities that encourage healing.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve faced professionally? – One of the largest challenges I have faced professionally has been acceptance in the medical community. Holistic approaches to patient care are the core of nursing, however, this area of treatment is not widely accepted…yet. My goal is to work hard on helping one patient at a time and allow their experience and word of mouth to speak for itself. I know that one day, what we do at QC Kinetix will be first line therapy instead of the last.

What has been your most important achievement professionally? – My most important achievement professionally has been the completion of my doctoral degree. I love seeing my patients lives change for the better and my research thesis was based in pain management. I’m driven and passionate about not excluding ANY options.

Tell us a little about your family. – I am married and have two children. They, along with my parents, were instrumental in me completing my education. We love to travel, try new food, and spend time together.

What is your favorite thing to do on a day off? – I love having BBQs with friends and family. I enjoy reading but have not read for pleasure in a few years (school took away my free time).

What is your favorite local restaurant? – There are so many— Dish, Blue Orchid, Tandoor, Parthenon…the list goes on!

What local nonprofit organization(s) are you passionate about or involved with, and are there any special reasons why? – Child Advocacy Center. I was a SANE nurse for a number of years and assisted with medical exams on those who had been sexually assaulted. I worked closely with the CAC who provide an incredible service to those who need their support in times of crisis.

If our readers would like to contact you, how should they do so? – (402) 205-4270; qckinetix.com/lincoln-ne.