Meet Tessa Dunse, the physical therapist assistant at Husker Rehab and Wellness (huskerrehab.com).

Tell us a little about your business. – At Husker Rehab, physical pain and dysfunction are personal. We focus on listening to our patient’s needs and desires, analyzing the problem, ferreting out causes, and figuring out ways to get people moving again. We use a holistic, individual approach so that treatment is based on the patient’s specific needs. We strive to treat the cause of pain, not just the symptoms.

How did you get started in the business? – I originally started with Husker Rehab as a student in the PTA program at SCC. I did a six-week rotation in our Fairbury location and loved the approach the clinic took to help their patients. When Husker Rehab’s North Lincoln location had a PTA position open up I felt like it would be a great fit for me to grow professionally and personally.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve faced professionally? – One of the biggest challenges I have faced is being younger and not having as much experience as the other providers in my office. Oftentimes, patients are hesitant to work with me due to my age and the fact that I am a PTA. Once they get to work with me, I can demonstrate that I can provide skilled care to help them heal and improve their overall function.

Tell us a little about your family. – I am the oldest of four children. I have a sister and twin brothers. My family lives outside of Malcolm on a small acreage. I have two dogs, a Husky/German shepherd mix and a blue Doberman, that I absolutely adore. I met my fiancé on the first day of our senior year in high school. We have been together for eight years now, recently got engaged, and will be getting married this upcoming fall!

What do you see as one of the biggest turning points in your life? – One of the biggest turning points in my life is getting my degree to become a physical therapist assistant. I have wanted to work in physical therapy since I was ten years old and being able to achieve that long term goal was a great accomplishment for me.

What is your favorite thing to do on a day off? – My fiancé and I love the outdoors and we often spend a lot of our free time fishing and kayaking. We also love taking our dogs out on walks and getting to spend time with them. Currently all my free time is spent wedding planning.

What is the most unique or interesting thing about you that most people probably don’t know? – I have had the privilege to have known six out of my eight great-grandparents. They all lived long enough that I was able to have strong relationships with them. When I graduated high school, I had four of my great-grandparents attend the ceremony.

Who inspires you? – My parents inspire me the most. My mother is a teacher and she has spent the majority of her career helping students become better readers so that they can go on to graduate and attend school. My father is the hardest working man I know. He inspires me to work hard and to always strive to be the best person I can be.

If you could choose only one descriptive word to be remembered as, what would it be? – Passionate.

What is your favorite TV show? – Friends, without a doubt.

If our readers would like to contact you, how should they do so? – tdunse@huskerrehab.com; huskerrehab.com.