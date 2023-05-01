Happy May, friends! We had an amazing month at our Friends4Lunch and Friends4Drinks events. So many of your welcoming faces showed up and you brought your friends! We are so grateful for this community and getting together with Lincoln’s best. We had lunch at Mi Tierra’s Family Mexican Restaurant (mitierralincoln.com) and yes, ate far too many chips. The margaritas were the perfect complement to the salty and spicy foods we had. For drinks, we had a fabulous time at Lila Mae’s Southern Kitchen (lilamaessouthernkitchen.com). From the first bite of wings to the last bite of Kentucky Butter Cake, we were stuffed to the brim with incredibly tasty food. With their newly opened bar, Lila Mae’s has even more reasons to stop by and stay a while.

In May, we’re looking forward to sunny skies and tacos in hand…meet us at Tipsy Tina’s Taco Cantina (tipsytinas.com) on May 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for our Friends4Lunch networking event. We’ve been here a time or two and are never disappointed with the street tacos, yummy cocktails and have we mentioned over 140 types of tequila? Join us at 800 Q St for a great time.

On May 19 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., we’ll be heading to the tasting room for James Arthur Vineyards at the From Nebraska tasting room at 803 Q St. As Nebraska’s largest and most awarded winery, you can expect to try some incredible Nebraska-grown wines. We’ve been a huge fan of James Arthur Vineyards for a while, we can’t wait to host another networking event with them.

As always, these events are free to you – you only pay for what you order! We’ve been loving the energy you all have been bringing to our meetings recently, we can’t wait to see you and your friends at the next one. If you have any questions, reach out to cemre@strictlybusinessomaha.com / (402) 466-3330.