Friends4Lunch – September 2020 and Upcoming Events

Last Month Recap

In September, we had the pleasure of hosting Friends4Lunch at Greenfield’s (https://www.greenfieldscafe.com) for the first time in a long while since they only recently reopened after being closed due to COVID. During that time, the restaurant underwent some significant renovations—to the interior, the menu, security and organization measures, and even the leadership. Owner Kevin Knudson, being the amazing host he is, was kind enough to join us for most of our dining experience and talk to us about all the updates that he’s implemented. One of the biggest advancements was bringing on Joe Armstrong, with his many years of experience, as the COO. Kevin and Joe have been working together to transform Greenfield’s into the ultimate brunch location with options for online ordering, carry out, catering, and private events. We loved how they spruced up the inside of the restaurant with more modern and functional design elements. Not to mention the food…our group was blown away by every dish we ordered. One of our guests, Don Miltner, commented that the Greenfield’s Grilled Club is the best club sandwich he’s ever had! That’s high praise as Don has been attending Friends4Lunch with us every month for four years now. We can honestly say this was one of the most personal and interactive Friends4Lunch events we’ve ever hosted, and all the thanks goes to Kevin, Joe, and their team. We can’t wait to come back!



In addition, our Friends4Drinks networking after-hours was hosted at Cactus Modern Mexican & Cantina (https://www.cactusmmc.com) by Venue. The times lined up perfectly with their happy hour, so many of us enjoyed yummy cocktails, margaritas, draft beers, and, of course, a few tequila shots because…when in Rome! In addition, the outdoor patio at Cactus is spacious and has really nice furniture. We enjoyed taking in the fresh air. Thank you to all our friends who joined us at last month’s events!

Upcoming Events

Tipsy Tina’s Taco Cantina (https://www.facebook.com/tipsytinastacocantina/) on October 24, 11:30 a.m.

The time is finally here! We invite any and all business professionals in Lincoln to join us on Thursday, October 29, at 11:30 a.m. for Friends4Lunch at the new Tipsy Tina’s Taco Cantina in the Haymarket! Under the same ownership as Mckinney’s Irish Pub, Tipsy Tina’s owner Nate Stewart said it’s been a long ride but they will be able to welcome patrons this month. Their menu features street tacos, churros, taco boxes, breakfast tacos, chicken or steak fiesta salads, and more. Look up Tipsy Tina’s hours and menu offerings on Facebook (@tipsytinastacocantina).

Friends4Lunch is an awesome opportunity to connect with other business and organization leaders while supporting a local establishment. There is no cost to attend aside from paying for what you choose to order.