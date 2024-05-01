Mark your calendars! Strictly Business will host our Friends4Lunch networking event on Wednesday, May 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Soulfull Cocina (soulfullcocina.com). Soulfull Cocina is a family-owned and operated, featuring smoked meats, handmade sides, sauces, killer combos, unique specials and more. Unlike many other places, their innovative dishes are not only cooked daily with passion and love, they also use fresh ingredients that bring a bold, seasoned flavor to everything. Soulfull Cocina is located at 6105 Havelock Ave.

We want to give a HUGE thank you to everyone who came to Friends4Lunch at The Hub Cafe (hubcafelincoln.com). We know it was the first time eating there for quite a few of you and we are so happy to introduce you to our newest obsession for brunch. The Hub Cafe is located at 250 N 21st St #3. Then we had such a great time at Mi Tierra’s Family Mexican Restaurant (mitierralincoln.com) and yes, we ate way too many chips. It was so great to catch up with everyone and meet all the new faces, and we hope to see you again this month. Mi Tierra’s is located at 8320 Northwoods Dr.

Our networking events are an amazing opportunity to relax while getting connected with other Lincoln businesses. You can find more information on our Facebook page (@StrictlyBusinessMagazine).

As always, these events are free to you – you only pay for what you order! We’ve been loving the energy you’ve all been bringing to our recent meetings, and we can’t wait to see you and your friends at the next one. If you have any questions, reach out to kacey@strictlybusinessomaha.com / (402) 466-3330.