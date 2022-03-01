Bringing the Business Community Together Through the Annual LIBA Convention

I remember March 12, 2020 as if it just happened yesterday. This was the day of the annual LIBA Convention and Free Enterprise Celebration. We woke up that morning and decided we had to take the day as it came to us and adjust throughout the day. Adjusting constantly is exactly what we did the entire day.

The notifications on our phones were continually sharing new alerts of cancellations. A conference basketball tournament was cancelled—in some cases, games were stopped at halftime and the entire tournament was cancelled. Nebraska cancelled spring sports. The NCAA cancelled March Madness. Everything was closing and this had a huge impact on our event. One of the cornerstones of our event is having one of the top auction events held in Lincoln annually. It seemed as though we spent almost as much time pulling auction items from the auction as our committee did to set them up. The LIBA staff, committee members, and volunteers did such an amazing job that day and evening to put on the best possible event in the wake of all that was happening. The attendance was down that evening yet we had a great event. Little did we know at the time, we would be hosting the last in-person event of this sort for the year! The rest, they say, is history.

Last year we started our planning early with the unknown surrounding us—would we be able to have our event in person again for 2021 or would we have to look at alternative ways to host our convention. Our committee stepped up to the plate and came up with plan after plan after plan. Finally, we were able to host our convention and free enterprise celebration in-person, just moving the date back to later in April. This gave more time to bring the business people together and allow us to put on the best event possible.

Now, as we prepare for 2022, we are looking forward to bringing together the business community to celebrate free enterprise! In the planning process for 2022, we made some changes which we are excited to bring to this year’s celebration. We are excited to be hosting our convention and free enterprise celebration at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The possibilities are endless for the celebration at PBA. We have a larger space to make sure there is plenty of room for everyone. Our business of politics reception will feature candidates for many different offices. The parking garage is attached to the facility and is complimentary for our guests. This is sure to be one of the greatest celebrations of free enterprise Lincoln has ever known. Our auction has outstanding items including many of the staples which people love each and every year. The marketing opportunities at PBA are endless with the wonderful multimedia digital media boards available for use.

The focus of our convention and free enterprise celebration is to celebrate our local businesses , network, enjoy one another’s company, and recognize deserving recipients for their service to Lincoln and to the business community. I hope you are able to join us again this year. We have auction items for every interest from gift certificates to our local restaurants to an amazing condo on the beach on Maui. There is something on the auction for everyone.

If you are interested in promoting your business by being a sponsor, promoting your business with one of the many marketing opportunities, providing auction items, or bringing your team to sit at your corporate table—the LIBA Convention and Free Enterprise Celebration is the place to be on March 31. The Business of Politics reception begins at 4:30 p.m. and the evening will be one to remember. Contact the LIBA office at (402) 466-3419 or email Chris@liba.org.