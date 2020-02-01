Brown Brothers – Over 15 Years of Commercial Construction Experience!

Over 15 Years of Commercial Construction Experience!

Brown Brothers Construction, Inc. was established in 2005 by brothers Ray and Jared Brown. Their experienced team provides commercial and industrial remodeling, additions, and new construction services to clients in Lincoln and surrounding areas.

Commercial/Industrial Services: remodeling, additions, new construction, tenant improvements, hollow metal doors and frames, aluminum storefronts, roofing, painting, drywall, carpet, and more!

What is the biggest accomplishment Brown Brothers has had in the past 15 years?

Seeing our business grow from just the two of us doing as many jobs as we could find into a corporation with 12 additional employees. We’ve also added a subsidiary company, Brown Brothers Maintenance, Inc., which specializes in building maintenance management, and also established RJB Properties, LLC.

What has been the most difficult obstacle the company has had to overcome since it opened?

It’s always a challenge to find loyal, qualified employees. We’re grateful for the amazing team members we have on board today.

What do you love about doing business in Lincoln?

Lincoln is small enough that we have a good relationship with most businesses in town, but large enough that there’s plenty of new and exciting projects on the horizon for us.

– Ray and Jared Brown, Owners

Brown Brothers Construction, Inc. has an A+ rating as an accredited business with the Better Business Bureau, which includes a documented history of client satisfaction and reflects their commitment to customer satisfaction. The company is also actively involved in local organizations including the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

For more information or a project estimate, call (402) 858-5155 anytime. You can also connect with Brown Brothers Construction, Inc. on Facebook to see updates on current projects around Lincoln!