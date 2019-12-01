“Pioneers on Pioneers”

Advanced Medical Imaging Opens Full-Service Outpatient Surgical Center

As the largest independent radiology group in Nebraska and now a full-service outpatient surgical center, Advanced Medical Imaging (AMI; amimaging.com) is proud to offer a unique alternative to health care. Expansion plans for the 10,000-square-foot surgical center began with a groundbreaking ceremony in June of 2018 and should be fully complete by the end of 2019. The new multi-million-dollar center is connected to the original 24,000-square-foot, full-service imaging facility that opened in 2001 at 7601 Pioneers Blvd. Being able to offer patients the highest quality of imaging services AND the ability to do outpatient surgeries onsite makes Advanced Medical Imaging a pioneer in Nebraska’s healthcare industry.

AMI’s mission is to provide compassionate, patient-focused, low-cost care through unsurpassed operational excellence and advanced technology. This is why the physicians and partners at AMI specifically choose to integrate the GE Discovery™ IGS 7 into their hybrid operating room. The GE Discovery™ IGS 7 is a fixed imaging system that is three generations ahead of its time and produces extremely high-quality images, all while bringing complete flexibility to the operating room. This flexibility gives physicians, nurses, anesthesiologists, and technologists at AMI space to work together effectively for the best patient outcomes. The GE Discovery’s advanced design optimizes image clarity while keeping radiation dosage as low as possible. Investing in the GE Discovery is an example of AMI’s commitment to only offering their patients the highest quality of imaging whether it’s for surgery or diagnostic services, including MRI, CT, X-rays, ultrasounds, and mammography, to name a few.

“The 3D mapping we are able to do with the GE Discovery allows us to see blood in the liver or the formation of tumors before anyone else,” explained Dr. Rahul Razdan. “We could have gotten any other imaging system, but we want the best of the best for our patients. When people come to AMI, they know they can trust our diagnostics and treatment options. By rounding out our advanced services to include surgeries, people have an alternative to being treated in a traditonal setting. Plus, with healthcare prices on the rise, we wanted to be able to offer the community affordable options for the highest quality of care.”

Rahul Razdan, MD is a long-time vascular and interventional radiologist and the Medical Director at the Advanced Medical Imaging Surgery Center. He is an advocate for treating cancer and many conditions that formerly required traditional open surgery with minimally-invasive, image-guided procedures. However, when surgery is required, Dr. Razdan is excited to now be able to treat his clients right there at AMI where they can feel safe and comfortable throughout the whole process. Also pictured on the cover (left) is Quinton Kelly, MD, another vascular and interventional radiologist at AMI. He joined the group in recent years when he moved back to his hometown of Lincoln to help open the ambulatory surgery center. Dr. Kelly is an alumnus of University of Nebraska School of Medicine, Creighton University and Lincoln East High School. Not pictured is AMI’s third vascular and interventional radiologist, Eric Vander Woude, MD. Dr. Vander Woude will also perform treatments at the new surgery center and is one of the only physicians in the state to be certified by the American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine.

Advanced Medical Imaging has taken every measure to make their facility both safe and welcoming. To ensure the highest quality of care, they offer the largest number of subspecialists in the area. Having physicians who have dedicated years of their lives to hone their skills in specific areas means better diagnostic capabilities and patient care. Radiologists from AMI are on call 24 hours a day for many Nebraska hospitals and their fellowship-trained specialties include pediatric, musculoskeletal, body imaging, nuclear medicine, neuroradiology, and vascular and interventional radiology.

Advanced Medical Imaging Surgery Center

7555 Pioneers Blvd., Lincoln, NE 68506 | AMImaging.com |AMIsurgerycenter@AMImaging.com