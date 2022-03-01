Center Sphere Celebrates 12th Anniversary

Center Sphere (www.CenterSphere.com) is turning 12 in March. The Center Sphere story started in 2010, when four guys sat down in a sandwich shop in Omaha and decided they wanted to do networking differently. They were tired of the options out there and knew there was a better, more affordable, and more effective way to grow business through connection. CEO and Co-Founder Brett Boyer has expanded Center Sphere into 22 states to establish a network without boundaries. They recently launched the Center Sphere app for smartphones and continue to grow every day.

“Center Sphere gives people a platform,” said Boyer. “We call it Member HUB System. We offer a wide variety of everything so members may select what’s best for them. We really try to make it all-inclusive because we have so many different avenues that members may utilize The Network to meet their specific needs.”

Center Sphere is an established network of business professionals whose mission is to share referrals, ideas, and resources through genuine relationships. The Lincoln Network is currently made up of nearly 30 chapters and has access to members nationwide. For more information about Center Sphere or to inquire about attending a complimentary meeting or event, visit www.CenterSphere.com or connect with Lincoln Area Director Ronda Armstrong at RondaArmstrong@CenterSphere.com / (402) 450-8611.