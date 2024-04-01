Omaha Fashion Week (omahafashionweek.com, OFW) wrapped the AUDACIOUS season by focusing on fashion-for-good. The Omaha Design Center proudly hosted 34 emerging and featured designers, four headliners, 80 looks from high school programs, 92 looks from students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and 252 models on the runway this season!

Throughout the week, they showcased 20 Emerging Designers and 14 Featured designers who will present their collections. Designers competed nightly for prizes. Emerging Designers and Featured Designers were scored by an Omaha Fashion Week Selection Panel composed of Anthony Deon Brown, Brett Foster, Dan Ricters, Edelweiss Rothe, Jennie Mason, Jenny Pool, Kelli Molcyzk and Kylin Flothe. The panelists scored designs based on the creativity and innovation of the collections and overall presentation.

Each night, an Emerging Designer and a Featured Designer walked away with prize money, only one Emerging Designer and one Featured Designer took home the Grand Prize Packages! The winner of the Emerging Designer Golden Shears Award was Kaila Loew for her collection THENSO, and the Golden Shears Award for Featured Designer went to Terri Buckner for the NEUVINTAGE collection.

Behind the glitz and glamour of Omaha Fashion Week, you’ll find a commitment to education and a passion for supporting cultural vibrancy, creativity and innovation as drivers of economic stability and growth. For more information about Omaha Fashion Week, please visit omahafashionweek.com.