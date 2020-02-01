The Kindler Hotel Holds Ice Skating Giveaway with Brian Boitano

Brian Boitano, three-time figure skating Olympian turned TV chef personality, is going to take one lucky winner and three guests ice skating on February 14. The winners will also have the opportunity to have dinner and drinks with Boitano in his own Boitano’s Lounge located at The Kindler Hotel (thekindlerhotel.com), Lincoln’s newest luxury boutique hotel. To enter the giveaway, you must eat or drink in Boitano’s Lounge and/or take a tour of The Kindler. Then, you must register with your server, bartender, or hotel representative by February 6. Winners will be announced February 7.

Boitano started his culinary career with a Food Network show titled What Would Brian Boitano Make, airing in 2009. Since then, his life has taken him to his own lounge in the lobby of The Kindler Hotel. Boitano’s Lounge has nearly three dozen signature cocktails and a locally-focused appetizer/small-meal menu. Boitano personally trained the staff at The Kindler to make sure the food and drink creations under his name meet his standards. Stop in at 216 N 11th St. to try these amazing craft cocktails and appetizers for yourself and become eligible for the giveaway. To book a room at The Kindler, call (402) 261-7800 or go to thekindlerhotel.com.