Wonderview Classical Christian School (kruegerdevelopment.com) proudly announces its relocation to a new, independent space within the Trade Center. After a period of space-sharing with local churches, this move signifies a significant milestone in Wonderview’s journey to enhance its educational offerings for kindergarten through 8th-grade students and their families.

The new location provides Wonderview with the opportunity to better cater to its students’ needs by offering a dedicated and spacious environment conducive to learning and growth. This transition underscores Wonderview’s commitment to providing an exceptional educational experience while fostering a sense of community and belonging.

For more information on Wonderview, visit wonderviewschool.org, or contact Libby Farmen (402) 701-4457.

For more than 30 years, the family-owned and operated Krueger Development has contributed to Lincoln’s commercial and residential marketplace by developing communities, retail centers and multifamily residences. For more information about available commercial spaces, contact Krueger Development at (402) 423- 7377 or visit kruegerdevelopment.com.