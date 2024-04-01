Wyuka Funeral Home and Cemetery (wyuka.com) will host a Memorial Day parade on May 27. The parade will begin at the front of the cemetery and proceed to the veteran section. There will be a flag ceremony honoring the veterans. There will also be a featured speaker.

Wyuka is the Legacy and Heritage of Lincoln commerce as well as listed as a national historical site, and would like to invite Lincoln businesses to show their support by sponsoring a watering station for our visitors throughout the cemetery on Sunday, May 26 and joining in the celebration on May 27th. Visit wyuka.com for more details or Call Judi Peters at (402) 474-3600.

In the past, over 15,000 visitors have joined in this event honoring veterans.

Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery is a Legacy of Lincoln, they are a foundation of all small businesses. They are committed to preserving Wyuka Cemetery’s rich heritage and beauty. With their preplanning guidance and helpful staff, Wyuka can give you peace of mind in times of mourning. The cemetery is located at 3600 O St. For more information call (402) 474-3600 or go online to wyuka.com.