Pemberly Place Distinguished as Only Senior Living Community with On-Site Medical

Pemberly Place (PemberlyPlace.com) is fortunate to be the only senior living community in the state of Nebraska to have its own on-site medical clinic. Archer Place Medical Clinic gives Pemberly residents the healthcare they need without the hassle of leaving home. Services include everything from preventive care to lifestyle education, chronic disease treatment, acute care, and lab services. Pemberly’s on-site medical professionals also work with Bryan Telemedicine, allowing them access to advanced technology that connects an on-call doctor at Bryan with a healthcare provider at Pemberly so residents can be seen as needed. Having an on-site medical clinic allows Pemberly staff to anticipate and meet resident needs quickly so they can be more proactive with their healthcare.

Pemberly Place is a premier senior living community located off 76th and Highway 2 with three levels of living, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care. They also provide respite (short-term stay) and adult day services in their memory care community. If you are looking for senior living support in the Lincoln area, please visit PemberlyPlace.com or call (402) 413-9770 to schedule a tour.