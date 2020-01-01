American Heart Association Counts Down to 2020 Lincoln Heart Ball

The American Heart Association’s (www.heart.org) Lincoln Heart Ball, their annual black-tie event, will be Saturday, March 7. The ball will take place at the Embassy Suites-Lincoln (1040 P St.). The event will start at 5:30 p.m. and include dinner and an exciting live auction.

Themed “Dancing with the Docs,” the event celebrates the energy, passion, and commitment of donors, healthcare providers, community leaders, sponsors, volunteers, and survivors to raise funds for lifesaving research and education. Funds raised during the event support the fight against cardiovascular diseases—the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States each year.

“The Ball would not be possible without our volunteer leadership and sponsors that raise important funds to support the American Heart Association’s lifesaving mission,” said Lincoln Heart Ball senior director, Brianna Georgeson.

The 2020 Lincoln Heart Ball is chaired by Dr. Matthew Johnson of Bryan Heart and Mrs. KaCey Johnson.

To learn more about supporting the 2020 Lincoln Heart Ball, the public is encouraged to contact Brianna Georgeson at Brianna.Georgeson@heart.org or visit the website at www.heart.org/lincolnheartball.