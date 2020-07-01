American Heart Association to Host Annual Lincoln Go Red for Women October 13

The American Heart Association (www.heart.org), the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, announced the 2020 Lincoln Go Red for Women to support the fight to end heart disease and stroke in women will be Tuesday, October 13, at Embassy Suites.

The Association is working diligently to provide reliable, science-based information for the approximately 120 million people in the United States who currently have one or more cardiovascular conditions and who already may be at higher risk for COVID-19 complications.

For women, this is vital as nearly half (48%) of women in the United States age 20 and up have some form of cardiovascular disease. For those living with heart disease or having survived a stroke, preventing the virus is key.

Lincoln Go Red for Women, chaired by Tessa Warner of RE/MAX Real Estate Concepts, is designed to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death for women in the United States, as well as generate funds for lifesaving cardiovascular research for women. In fact, the Association is fast-tracking a special $2.5 million fund for rapid response scientific research projects to investigate the specific cardiovascular implications of coronavirus, investing in short-term projects that can turn around results quickly (within 9–12 months).

American Heart Association’s Lincoln Go Red For Women is sponsored by CVS Health. To register and get more information, visit www.heart.org/lincolngored.