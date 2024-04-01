You’re invited to celebrate a big birthday at HopeSpoke’s (hopespoke.org) 2024 Gourmet Comfort Classic!

Celebrating HopeSpoke’s 75th year, the 2024 Gourmet Comfort Classic features five chefs competing for your vote for Best Birthday Party Finger Food.

The event is Friday, May 3, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Scottish Rite Ballroom in downtown Lincoln. Featured chefs represent Billy’s Restaurant; ChefAuChef; Chez Hay; Doorstep Diner and Venue. Proceeds from the Gourmet Comfort Classic allow HopeSpoke to provide mental health services for approximately 1,000 children, teens, adults and families in the coming year.

Thanks to generous gifts made through this event, HopeSpoke is able to provide a sliding fee scale as low as $0 for families to access therapy regardless of ability to pay.

Since 1949, HopeSpoke has responded to community need with a variety of therapeutic programming including outpatient services; therapists based within 15 Lincoln Public Schools; an after-school program with a higher level of care for elementary-age children; crisis services at the Lancaster County Youth Services Center and a group home for teenage boys.

Individual tickets are $75. This event sells out quickly; visit hopespoke.org for tickets or sponsorship opportunities.

For more information about HopeSpoke, contact Becki Roberts at broberts@hopespoke.org or (402) 475-7666 or visit hopespoke.org.