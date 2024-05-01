Christian Record Services, Inc. is thrilled to share news about the growth of PhoneFaith (PhoneFaith.org) as part of its outreach ministry to the blind community.

When Christian Record Services (CRS) acquired PhoneFaith from another nonprofit in 2020, it had approximately 20-30 participants a month. Since then, the program has grown, and in January 2024, there were 217 total participants, peaking during the revivals and other special programs with well-known presenters.

In addition, PhoneFaith is piloting programs in Spanish this spring and summer. The programs will be available on the second Tuesdays of the month, starting on April and continuing through August.

Daily PhoneFaith dial-in presentations offer opportunities to inform and encourage, through mental health and wellness sessions, social meet-and-greet interactions, Bible games and prayer.

PhoneFaith was started by CRS Board Member, Dr. Dexter Thomas, who is blind, as he searched for tangible ways to connect with other people who were blind or visually impaired. It continues today under the leadership of Dr. Leanora Ruff, who organizes and coordinates the volunteer hosts and presenters needed for the weekly presentations.

“It is heart-warming to observe the value of PhoneFaith to participants as they engage with others who experience a similar journey. We are grateful, with God’s guidance, to offer a way for the people we serve to connect, engage, and grow,” says Diane Thurber, President of Christian Record Services, Inc.

For more information, including a sample PhoneFaith program, please visit PhoneFaith.org.