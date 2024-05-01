The Heartland Cancer Foundation (heartlandcancerfoundation.org) is once again participating in Give to Lincoln, an online fundraising event. They are actively seeking a matching donor to join them in their efforts and help catalyze a wave of generosity from supporters. Contributions, no matter the size, make a tangible difference in the lives of those battling cancer in the Heartland community.

Exciting news awaits the foundation’s donors and sponsors poised to contribute or endorse an event between April 1 and July 1. Thanks to the generosity of Buffalo Trace, the Heartland Cancer Foundation has been selected as a recipient of the W.L. Weller Six Bottle Bourbon Bundle—a collection esteemed for its rarity and quality. This set includes coveted selections such as the 12 Year, Antique 107, Special Reserve, Single Barrel, Full Proof and C.Y.P.B., with a retail value ranging from $1,400 to $2,700.

For patrons pledging at the $5,000 level and beyond, this exceptional bourbon collection could be theirs for the taking. Simply seize the opportunity to become the first Give to Lincoln matching donor or the first to secure a sponsorship for the Heartland Golf Classic within the specified timeframe to claim your reward. This exclusive offer extends to new (or additional) partnerships for the year 2024. For further details, reach out to Executive Director Chris Blum at chris@heartlandcancerfoundation.org.

Heartland Cancer Foundation’s mission is to provide practical and immediate financial assistance to eligible cancer patients in our community so they can focus on what matters most: healing. Learn more at heartlandcancerfoundation.org.