Hy-Vee Partners with JDRF to Support Type 1 Diabetes Research

JDRF (JDRF.org) is partnering with Hy-Vee from April 1 to 19 to create a world without type 1 diabetes (T1D) by gathering donations. During the campaign, Hy-Vee stores across the Midwest will provide the opportunity for customers to round-up their total at checkout. Donations will benefit T1D research, and the campaign will raise awareness of this chronic autoimmune disease.

From funding innovative research to advocating for government action, JDRF fights battles on many fronts to better the lives of people living with T1D. JDRF also gives millions access to free informational guides about T1D and resources for those living with it.

Hy-Vee’s corporate giving focuses on the well-being of children in regard to their physical, emotional, educational, and cultural needs.

As the leading global funder of T1D research, JDRF gratefully acknowledges Hy-Vee for their continued dedication to its mission. Learn more at JDRF.org.