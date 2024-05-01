The 23rd Annual Lincoln Christian Business Men’s Connection (lincoln.cbmc.com) (CBMC) Golf Classic is set for Monday, July 29 at Wilderness Ridge Golf Course. Each year this event attracts more than 100 golfers who enjoy golfing at one of Nebraska’s premier courses while also supporting the ministry of Lincoln CBMC. After golfer check-in, the event starts with a breakfast featuring guest speaker Marcellus Casey, Chaplain for the Kansas City Chiefs, who previously served as F.C.A.’s Director for Kansas and Missouri. A limited number of tickets are also available to attend the breakfast only.

Sponsorships of many levels are available to businesses and individuals to help impact the Lincoln community by supporting the ministry of Lincoln CBMC. Sponsors also receive visibility for their business and excellent exposure as a supporter of the event and the community. To register, become a sponsor or donate a silent auction item, go to lincoln.cbmc.com/events or call (402) 204-1997.

CBMC equips men in the marketplace to grow personally, professionally and spiritually. Lincoln CBMC is part of a global ministry in over 300 cities in the U.S. and over 90 countries.

For information about Lincoln CBMC, connect with them on Facebook (@cbmclincolnne), visit lincoln.cbmc.com or call (402) 204-1997.