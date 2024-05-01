People’s City Mission (peoplecitymission.org, PCM) provides a towel to each of their guests when they come in with a projection of helping over 1,600 unduplicated individuals this year, that’s a lot of towels! Towels are an easily overlooked need and PCM is so grateful for Don’t Panic Labs for doing this drive with them every year to make sure each guest has their own towel.

Collection dates are May 13-26. You can drop new or gently used towels, hand towels and wash cloths off at any of the partner locations or you can donate online at pcmlincoln.org (click “Donate Online Today” button, choose “Towel Day 2024” in the Campaign drop down menu), and those funds will directly be used to buy towels. You can also purchase towels from the PCM Amazon Wish List (on their website).

For more information, and a list of donation sites, check out pcmlincoln.org or dontpaniclabs.com/towelday.

For more information about People’s City Mission, please call (402) 475-1303 or visit peoplecitymission.org.