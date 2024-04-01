SP Group (spgrouppc.com/meet-theteam), P.C. is excited to announce the addition of Tammy Johnson and Laurie Sipple to their team.

Tammy began her career as a legal secretary obtaining an Associate of Arts in Paralegal Studies. After working in the legal field for almost 20 years, she spent the next 11 years in the non-profit sector. That experience piqued her interest in a new field, exposing her to the world of finance, where she worked closely with a financial advisor. Most recently, Tammy was a Client Implementation Manager at a large international company.

Laurie’s skills in customer service began at age of 12 selling lake resort tickets for swimming and camping. Having personally been touched by family members with special needs, she was an Elementary School Para for Lincoln Public Schools and most recently in Disability Services at Nebraska Wesleyan University. She pursued an Art degree from UNL and worked as a Special Events Coordinator at UNL’s Sheldon Museum of Art. She continues to express her creative side, finding joy in building, remodeling and using her power tools. With her varied background, she brings a unique perspective on customer service that will be a benefit to the team’s relationships with clients.

Learn more about SP Group or read complete bios on their team at spgrouppc.com/meet-theteam or follow SP Group on Facebook (@SPGroup,P.C.) / Twitter (@SPGroupPC) or call (402) 420-7758.