SCIP to Host Youth Substance Use Trends Presentation on March 24

School Community Intervention & Prevention (SCIP, www.scipnebraska.com), a program of Lincoln Medical Education Partnership, will host “Smokin’, Tokin’, Pill Poppin’ & Online Shoppin’: Youth Substance Use Trends” on Thursday, March 24 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Lincoln Firefighter’s Reception Hall, 241 Victory Ln.

The conference will feature Drug Recognition Expert Lt. Robert Hayes, who will review the seven drug categories, show examples of drugs and paraphernalia including vape pens, discuss the signs and symptoms of impairment, and review current data on drug use and abuse in youth. In addition, DEA Task Force Officer Tyler Kroenke, an investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol, will present on pharmaceutical drug trends in Nebraska communities and schools, review signs of pharmaceutical drug overdose and impairment and steps that can be taken to reverse their side effects, and discuss methods teens use to obtain pharmaceutical drugs. A panel discussion including personal stories and the perspective of a treatment provider will round out the conference.

Pre-registration is required. Cost is $55 for SCIP affiliated schools and organizations and $65 for non-SCIP affiliated schools and organizations. For registration information, go to scipnebraska.com/trainings_and_events/conferences-and-workshops.html/calendar/2022/3.

School Community Intervention & Prevention is a program designed to bring together families, schools, and the community to support student behavioral and emotional health. SCIP is supported in whole or part by Grant #2B08T1010034 under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Treatment and the Nebraska Division of Behavioral Health and monies passed through by Region 4 and Region V to prevention providers ($140,170 or 47%) and $161,100 or 53% from non-governmental entities. For more information on SCIP, visit www.scipnebraska.com or call (402) 327-6842.