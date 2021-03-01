JetSplash Car Wash – 5 Lincoln Locations!

GET UNLIMITED CAR WASHES WITH A MONTHLY MEMBERSHIP AT JETSPLASH

At JetSplash (jetsplash.com)—with five Lincoln locations—you can get your car washed as many times as you want for an entire month. It’s simple: choose a plan, swipe your card, and come in any time for a wash—any (or every) day of the month. All with no long term contracts. But if you like maximum savings, we also offer Annual memberships that will give you unlimited washes for an entire year. Plus, enjoy membership perks like half-off upgrades, the members-only express lane, and a members-only Aftercare Area.

Members-Only Aftercare Area

JetSplash provides a comprehensive exterior wash—but they also give you the tools you need to get a thorough cleaning of your car’s interior too. That includes free vacuums, air, and mat cleaners; and, for members only, you get access to the exclusive Aftercare Area, where you can get a kit complete with:

Interior towel and spray dressing

+ Use the special microfiber towels and dressing to keep your dashboard, consoles, and all aspects of your car’s interior spic and span. Window cleaner and towel

+ Squirt some window spray on the inside of your windows and windshield to wipe off all those fingerprints and footmarks. Micro Ninja heavy-duty disinfectant

+ Think of Micro Ninja as a hand sanitizer for your car. It’s a heavy-duty deodorizer effective on all hard surfaces, including vinyl, plastic, leather, glass…pretty much anything in the interior of your car. It has demonstrated effectiveness against viruses similar to COVID-19 and the flu.

On top of all of these member perks, when you shop at JetSplash, you’re also supporting Lincoln. JetSplash is a Lincoln-owned and operated business—not a franchise like many other washes in town. That means the dollars you spend at JetSplash go right back into the local economy.

“Price was very reasonable. Staff was friendly and quick. Free vacuums was so awesome. Going back to get a monthly plan.”

– Sarah Miller

“I had a membership at JetSplash when I lived nearby and it was great! They take their time to make sure your car gets clean and there are tons of membership perks (besides just getting your car washed all the time—which is pretty great).”

– Rachel Greifenkamp

“Excellent results, great employees, great rates! I’d give it 6 out of 5 stars!” – Jeremy McCartney

5 Lincoln Locations

Hwy 2 & Pioneers| 3800 South 9th St

84th & Holdrege | 1641 North 86th

27th & Superior | 2730 Dan Avenue

84th & Hwy 2 | 8420 Eiger Drive

56th & Pine Lake | 7355 Crosslake Lane