Meet Corey Haselhorst, PLA, a professional licensed landscape architect at REGA Engineering Group and irrigation consultant/co-owner of WaterScape.

Tell us a little about your business. – REGA Engineering Group (regaeng.com) and WaterScape provide professional engineering services which include investigative, surveying, commercial and residential planning, grading, utility, storm water pollution prevention, landscape architecture, irrigation, and construction observation and staking, to say the least. We provide engineering services for and work with government officials; planning, urban design, and building/permitting departments at the state, county, and city levels; tribal councils; universities; public/private schools; and private developers. I work on a majority of the above-mentioned project types although I focus on assisting clients with landscape design ranging from residential (single/multi-family), commercial, parking, screening, park and university/campus design.

How did you get started in the business? – I earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska in architecture and a master’s degree from the University of Arizona in landscape architecture. I began my career as a landscape designer then later as a registered professional landscape architect in Tucson, AZ.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve faced professionally? – Oftentimes, the challenge is simply leaving at the end of the day because of all of the awesome projects I have going on!

What has been your most important achievement professionally? – The most notable and utilized/viewed project I have worked on was in Tucson for the Arizona Department of Transportation, specifically the Interstate 10 and Interstate 19 Interchange architectural treatments.

Tell us a little about your family. – My wife Nichole and I combined families 10 years ago. Our oldest daughter is recently married and working in preschool education, our son serves our great country in the U.S. Air Force, and our youngest daughter will be graduating high school this year with honors and attending college in the fall.

What do you see as one of the biggest turning points in your life? – Parenthood.

What is your favorite thing to do on a day off? – I enjoy hunting/fishing, mountain biking, kayaking, and exploring the beauty that Nebraska has to offer.

What is the most unique or interesting thing about you that most people probably don’t know? Several years ago, I had the opportunity to participate in a worldwide design competition in Beirut, Lebanon for an area known as The Garden of Forgiveness. Our team, which was one of seven teams invited to participate, came in second place. It was unforgettable as urban revitalization unearthed multiple periods of archeological ruins, including those of the Roman Empire.

What is your favorite quote or the best piece of advice you’ve ever received? – “The reward for work well done is the opportunity to do more.”

What local nonprofit organization(s) are you passionate about or involved with, and are there any special reasons why? – TeamMates. I personally know someone who completely transformed his life because of good mentorship—from being homeless as a child and up to no good, to now being happily married with a great occupation. He recently has been inspired to join law enforcement as a way of giving back to his community.

What is your favorite movie? – Major League is always good for a laugh.

What is your favorite local restaurant? – Yia Yia’s.

If our readers would like to contact you, how should they do so? – (402) 413-1012; corey@regaeng.com; regaeng.com.