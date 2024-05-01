Meet Kim Hazelton, Owner at Alpha Zed Business Services (systemssuperhero.com).

Tell us a little about your business. – As a systems strategist, I help small businesses make sure things aren’t falling through the cracks by automating back office systems and allowing you to focus on the big stuff.

Imagine this: a client fills out a contact form on your website. They book a session, receive a confirmation email, sign a contract or provide background information and pay a deposit without you having to lift a finger.

Or this: a sales rep on your team is out in the field collecting information on potential leads. They add the contact information into the CRM app on their phone. Based on specific criteria that is entered, a task is automatically assigned to the appropriate team member for follow-up before the sales rep gets back to the office.

These are things that I can help you get set up for your business. I love talking with the business owner about what they need to accomplish and strategizing with them how we can streamline and automate where possible to ensure a smooth experience for their customers and the business.

How did you get started in the business? – After decades worth of experience in information management, process improvement, operations, and system implementation, I decided I wanted to share that background with others as my own boss. I started out offering general admin services, but quickly realized that it’s systems that light me up.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve faced professionally? – As an entrepreneur, the biggest challenge for me has been identifying who are the folks who can really benefit from my services and how can I connect with them. Is it in-person networking? A social media presence?

What has been your most important achievement professionally? – The people I’ve met and the difference I’ve been able to make. As a manager I loved being able to match up an employee with work that really used their skills and interests. In my current role, it’s so rewarding to see people realize the benefits of the tools we put in place.

Tell us a little about your family. – My husband and I have been married 30 years. Our oldest daughter is an engineer in Lincoln and our younger daughter is an entrepreneur living with her husband in Eagle. I’m so blessed that we can frequently get together for board games or events at the Lied or maybe some disc golf.

What do you see as one of the biggest turning points in your life? – Joining the Army where I met my future husband. It’s true that choosing the right partner in life is so impactful! We’ve always supported each other in our endeavors, and I wouldn’t be on this journey of entrepreneurship without him!

What local nonprofit organization(s) are you passionate about or involved with, and are there any special reasons why? – I’m very involved with my church; chairing the finance committee, playing the piano and leading out in weekly Bible study. I love to be able to do my part to support the outreach ministries of Piedmont Park SDA church.

If our readers would like to contact you, how should they do so? – kim@alphazedservices.com