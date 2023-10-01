Strictly Business (strictly-business.com) is thrilled to announce that their 11th annual Party in the Garden Fundraiser, which was held on September 8, set a new gross record by raising more than $30,000 for Domesti-PUPS! The event was a great success – attendance was high and there were many amazing local businesses that showed their support through sponsorships, donations and volunteering.

The money raised at Party in the Garden this year will help DomestiPUPS continue to change and save lives. Domesti-PUPS is a local nonprofit that mainly trains and provides service dogs for persons with disabilities, especially children suffering from seizures. They also train rescue dogs. The costs to acquire, maintain and place these highly skilled canines is quite high – veterinary costs alone are over $2,500 a month as DomestiPUPS has over 40 dogs in their care at any given time.

Party in the Garden Fundraiser, hosted by Strictly Business, has continued to grow and make a meaningful impact in the community. Strictly Business is committed to bringing local businesses and people together, whether it’s through the magazine or the many events they organize throughout the year. To learn more about Strictly Business, visit strictly-business.com. Please call (402) 466-3330 if you have any interest in being involved in next year’s Party in the Garden Fundraiser!