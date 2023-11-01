November is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Family Health Services Inc. (LoveSafely.com) encourages you to schedule your breast cancer screening today. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States (some kinds of skin cancer are the most common).

Early detection is crucial. Family Health Services offers low-cost, and even free, breast exams to whoever needs them. Their caring and comprehensive providers are available Monday-Friday in Lincoln for preventative health screenings, cervical cancer screening (PAP test) and many other services. Call today to schedule your preventative health exam!

Family Health Services is a nonprofit healthcare organization that serves people in nine southeast Nebraska counties. Patients can get reproductive healthcare on an income-based sliding fee basis. More than half of the 1,500 patients that Family Health Services cares for every year are uninsured or underinsured which qualifies them for free or reduced-price services. The clinic also accepts most private insurance, Medicaid and Every Woman Matters. They believe all our neighbors should have access to reproductive and sexual healthcare regardless of ability to pay.

To learn more about Family Health Services or to schedule an appointment, visit LoveSafely.com or call (402) 466-1012.