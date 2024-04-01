The Habitat for Humanity (LincolnHabitat.org) continues their Women Build Campaign, a fundraising and volunteering initiative to help build homes for families in need. Participants help build homes for families in need of safe, affordable housing and assist families in need of repairs and yard maintenance. All participants are asked to raise a minimum of $500 and to volunteer one day either on a build/job site or on a Rock the Block neighborhood revitalization project.

For those interested, Habitat will host several informational networking opportunities including:

Hard Hat and Heels, a kick-off celebration recognizing the achievements of this year’s Women Builders and sponsors. It is a rally party for all that they have done and the culmination of everyone’s efforts for the Women Build Campaign. This year’s party will be held at the Del Ray Ballroom, 817 R St. on Thursday, April 25 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The evening will include music, heavy apps, complimentary signature cocktails and prize drawings. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at secure.givelively.org/event/lincoln-lancaster-county-habitat-for-humanity-inc/women-build-2024/hard-hat-heels-women-build-2024-kick-off-party.

UBT will host a Women Build Wealth event on Thursday, June 20 at their downtown location at 1248 O St. This event will be a great networking opportunity and will include an educational presentation about building wealth by the experts at UBT.

Learn more about The Habitat for Humanity at LincolnHabitat.org.