Mourning Hope Grief Center (mourninghope.org) and the International Quilt Museum are hosting their second Annual Common Threads Fundraiser Friday, October 27, at 7 p.m. The event will be held at the International Quilt Museum. This year’s Common Threads event will transport guests back to the 1970s through funky threads, groovy tunes and far-out hors d’oeuvres. Guests will sip martinis and enjoy the comedic stylings of T. Marni Vos before hitting the dance floor. Proceeds from all ticket sales will be split equally to sustain youth programming offered by both organizations. For more information, visit mourninghope.org/supportus/commonthreads.html.

At the Mourning Hope Grief Center, creating commemorative quilt blocks is a core activity families complete during their time in grief support groups. As the memories of these deceased individuals are stitched together, each quilt becomes a creative representation of hope found through healing. The International Quilt Museum is home to the world’s largest publicly held quilt collection, several of which hold cultural significance as mourning, burial and remembrance quilts. These two organizations share this thread of connectedness while serving their missions, and their upcoming joint fundraiser will celebrate the programs and services each offers to the community.

The Mourning Hope Grief Center exists to companion children, adults and families before and after a death loss. By offering support groups, education, resources and referrals at no cost to participants, Mourning Hope’s programs ensure a compassionate response for all bereaved Nebraskans. For more information, visit mourninghope.org or call (402) 488-8989.