The Bridge Behavioral Health (www.thebridgenebraska.org) is thrilled to announce its latest initiative: “2nd Saturday at The Bridge.” This series of monthly events is designed to foster community engagement and provide a supportive environment for individuals on their path to recovery. The Bridge has transitioned from hosting “Soberoke” every other month to offering monthly recovery events.

The first “2nd Saturday at The Bridge” event, held in September, featured a board game night and bake-off competition. Each month, attendees can look forward to different activities. Upcoming events include pumpkin painting, a Husker football watch party, holiday festivities, Soberoke and much more.

For the latest updates and event details, be sure to follow The Bridge Behavioral Health on their various social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

The Bridge Behavioral Health is committed to building a strong sense of community. “2nd Saturday at The Bridge” reflects their dedication to offering continuous support and fostering connections within the recovery community.

Doors are open 24/7, 365 days a year at The Bridge Behavioral Health. Their mission is to provide hope and a strong foundation for recovery through substance use and behavioral health intervention. Programs include detox and medically monitored withdrawal, respite, residential treatment, outpatient counseling and substance use evaluations. For more information visit www.thebridgenebraska.org.