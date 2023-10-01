As the days get crisper, many of us are think ing about buying a new winter coat. But, for teenage boys living at HopeSpoke’s (hopespoke.org) Therapeutic Group Home, proper winter clothing is not a given.

“Many of our kids have never had a new coat. Many come to us without a coat at all,” says Pat Sailors, HopeSpoke’s Director of Crisis and Residential Services. “When they put on a new coat, it opens up their hearts. It opens up our hearts to see it.”

HopeSpoke’s Therapeutic Group Home provides a refuge for boys ages 13 to 18 who are recovering from trauma and working to overcome behavioral health challenges. Twelve boys live in the home with a 24/7 structured routine of individual, group and family therapies to address their treatment goals. The average length of stay is eight to 10 months.

Your gift to the Warm Coats campaign will help each of these boys pick out their own winter coat, boots, scarf, hat, gloves and a hoodie. Funds also help provide other basic needs for these teens during the winter months. To help provide a youth with winter gear this season, please visit hopespoke.org/donate and type Warm Coats in the Comments field. Gifts also may be mailed to HopeSpoke, 2444 O St. or made by phone at (402) 475-7666.

HopeSpoke inspires healthy futures for children and their families through comprehensive behavioral and mental health services. For more information, visit hopespoke.org.