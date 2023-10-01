Concorde Management and Development, LLC (concordemgmt.com) is excited to congratulate Matt Lehnert, Senior Associate, for being selected as a CoStar PowerBroker for the second quarter of 2023! The CoStar Power Broker Awards recognize and celebrate commercial real estate’s top brokers and firms, and Concorde Management and Development is proud to make the list.

Established in 1985, Concorde Management & Development, LLC provides a complete spectrum of services to investors and property owners as well as their tenants. By adhering to the ethical and technical standards of property management while also providing a full suite of services, Concorde Management & Development, LLC offers well-crafted solutions to meet the complex needs of clients including tenant services and the sale or purchase of real estate.

The mission of Concorde Management & Development, LLC is to deliver unparalleled real estate services to clients though commitment to integrity, competence, professionalism and teamwork. For more information, visit concordemgmt.com or call (402) 476-0086. You can also contact Matt Lehnert at (402) 450-8050 with sales and leasing questions.