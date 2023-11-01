Greenleaf Commercial Real Estate (www.greenleafcommercial.com) is excited for Cleo Styskal as she steps into the role of Brokerage Assistant. Cleo started her career with Greenleaf Commercial Real Estate back in 2014. She spent three years in her position as the Research Analyst. After starting a family, she spent the last several years living in many different states. Coming back into Lincoln, she is excited to take on her new role as the Brokerage Assistant. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her two kids, playing sand volleyball and meeting up with her friends. To contact Cleo directly, email cleo@greenleafcommercial.com.

Greenleaf Commercial Real Estate has helped local business owners purchase, lease and manage commercial properties since 1973. Their focus on relationship building and understand each client’s unique circumstances and objectives allow them to tailor a strategy specifically designed to accomplish their client’s goals.

Greenleaf Commercial Real Estate is a full-service commercial real estate company offering professional asset management services and brokerage services including leasing, sales, acquisitions, consulting and development. Whatever your commercial real estate needs might be, Greenleaf’s team of professionals is here to help you succeed. For more information on Greenleaf Commercial Real Estate, call (402) 467-2525 or check out the website at www.greenleafcommercial.com.