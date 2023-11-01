Jose Soto, retiring Vice President for Access, Equity and Diversity at Southeast Community College (SCC, www.southeast.edu) for more than 31 years, was presented with the Leola Bullock Community Service Award in September at the NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet: Thriving Together.

Soto was honored for his efforts to advance diversity, equity and inclusion at SCC, in the Lincoln Community and beyond. The banquet celebrates the Lincoln branch’s tireless commitment to ensuring the political, educational, social and economic equality of all citizens. SCC was also recognized for supporting this important work.

Earlier this year, Soto received the Diversity Leadership Alumni Award presented by the Nebraska Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Impact Awards Committee. The award is designed for a UNL graduate who encompasses the principles of diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice through their practices and principles through profession, engagement with UNL and/or civic engagement.

“There are many points of pride related to my work in the ‘diversity arena’,” shared Soto. “Many of these have been at SCC, such as required diversity education involvement for all employees. And many have been in the community, such as serving on many boards, committees and commissions and helping to organize the MLK Scholarship Breakfast event. I am especially proud of having always served SCC and the community with honesty, integrity and zeal.”

