Lincoln Demolition & Excavation (www.LincolnDemoAndEx.com) recently promoted Kaden Wolfe to Team Lead, where he will supervise projects with up to three other employees on his team. Since January 2022, Kaden has been an Equipment Operator. He’s a fantastic operator, but an even better person. Everyone enjoys working with Kaden, as he is kind, professional and considerate and highly values project quality and efficiency.

Lincoln Demolition & Excavation is a small, family owned company that is proud to be serving the Lincoln area. They hope to continue to grow within the community as they make an impact on commercial and residential projects. No matter the job, customer service is their top priority – it’s what sets them apart in the industry and why so many homeowners and general contractors have trusted them.

Lincoln Demolition & Excavation specializes in six core services: interior/exterior demolition, concrete removal and replacement, grading and drainage solutions, excavation and trenching, land clearing and parking lot/driveway maintenance and repair. You can schedule your service today by going to www.LincolnDemoAndEx.com or by contacting Owner Jake Metz at (402) 942-4037 or jake@lincolndemoandex.com.