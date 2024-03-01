McGill Law (McGillLawyers.com) is thrilled to announce the addition of Amanda Patterson to the team! As Firm Administrator, Amanda’s job is to enable the firm and its inner workings to operate efficiently and effectively. Amanda’s kindness, calm energy and compassion are incredible assets to clients and fellow employees.

In addition to her work at McGill Law, Amanda is in the process of obtaining an MBA at Doane University after earning a psychology degree from UNO.

As a mom of three, Amanda has a soft spot for puzzles, baking and, of course, football. Amanda’s days are a blend of books, shopping sprees with her daughter and the cheerful chaos of her kids’ sporting events.

Amidst this lively mix, the family dog, Roxy, brings an extra dose of joy and a wagging tail to their daily adventures. Whether it’s rooting for her children on the field or enjoying a quiet evening with a good read and her dog Roxy by her side, each day is a steppingstone towards a promising horizon for Amanda and her family.

McGill Law is a woman-owned and operated family law ﬁrm practicing collaborative law, collaborative mediation, mediation and litigation. To contact McGill Law, call (402) 548-5418 or email info@McGillLawyers.com. For more information, go to McGillLawyers.com.