Star City Six – DeeDee Loomis

Tailored Dreams Party Buses (www.tailoreddreamslimousines.com) is Lincoln’s party bus company, known for their friendly drivers and creating an experience tailored to the group on board. DeeDee Loomis is the owner of Tailored Dreams Party Buses.

Tell us a little about your business.

Tailored Dreams started in March of 2012 with one limo that my husband Tyler and I parked in our driveway. Now, our fleet consists of five limo-style party buses that can fit up to 45 people. We do a lot of wedding parties, but people love getting a party bus for any occasion. We are also the only party bus company in the area that has wheelchair capability.

How did you get started in the business?

I’ve been in the industry for 20 years. I saw people being over charged left and right and knew that I could do it the right way.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve faced professionally?

Dealing with all the rules and regulations to meet the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) standards. Even though I’m self-employed, it feels like I have four bosses sometimes.

What has been your most important achievement professionally?

My enjoyment and interactions with people make my job a dream. I’ve always been a people person, so getting to do something I love is so rewarding. If you have a good time, they will as well. As a driver, I get to set the tone for the event their heading towards which is an amazing feeling. Plus, I get to drive big things. There isn’t anything I can’t drive now.

Tell us a little about your family.

Between my husband and I, we have six kids and eight grandkids with the ninth on the way. I brought two into our marriage. We have a strong work ethic. All our kids live close by, but we keep pretty busy with work.

What do you see as one of the biggest turning points in your life?

When I started doing adult foster care for people with special needs in December of 2016. That’s my full-time job. I used to work in a daycare, but then I went to the doctor and found out I had a heart condition. I thought I would die. I had a double bypass surgery to combat it, but my doctor told me I couldn’t work in the daycare anymore. My brother encouraged me to look into adult fostering, and I haven’t looked back ever since.

What is your favorite thing to do on a day off?

My arts and crafts room is my “happy space”. Tyler and I also have a date day every Monday.

What is the most unique or interesting thing about you that most people probably don’t know?

I used to be an avid Walleye fisher“man”.

Who inspires you?

My friend Fred. He taught me I could do hard things and drive big vehicles.

What local nonprofit organization(s) are you passionate about or involved with, and are there any special reasons why?

Animal shelters, specifically the Humane Society. We have animals we’ve adopted from there who are now a part of our family. Right now, we have ferrets. People get animals without knowing how to care for them and then give up and abandon them. It’s not the animal’s fault, obviously. Centers become overpopulated, so we always adopt.

What is your favorite movie?

Dirty Dancing and Gremlins.

If you could have dinner with one famous person from the past or present, who would it be?

Bon Jovi.

If our readers would like to contact you, how should they do so?

Phone: (402) 889-3870; Email: tailoreddreamslimousines@gmail.com; Website: www.tailoreddreamslimousines.com.