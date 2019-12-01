Star City Six – Sharifa Khalil

LAX Auto (laxautollc.com) has been a locally-owned car dealership in Lincoln since 2014. Sharifa Khalil is the office manager of LAX Auto.

Tell us a little about your business.

Located at 400 W. Cornhusker Hwy., our dealership has earned the reputation of being honest and up front with customers and creating a relaxed, pressure-free environment during the car-buying process. We have very good reviews, and our customers are our top priority. The service we provide is focused on our customers’ needs.

How did you get started in the business?

My brother Eli began LAX Auto. He has worked on cars his whole life. It’s his passion. I worked as a registered nurse but took a break and joined the company a couple years ago.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve faced professionally?

Everything comes with a challenge. I choose to look at each obstacle in life as an opportunity to grow and improve.

What has been your most important achievement professionally?

Seeing how appreciative customers are after a purchase, and when they come back to get their next vehicle from us, we know we’re doing something right.

Tell us a little about your family.

I grew up in New York, but I’ve lived in Lincoln since 2008. My husband and I have three energetic daughters. We like going outdoors, playing dress up, and watching cartoons together!

What do you see as one of the biggest turning points in your life?

In 2017, I lost two very special people in my life. It was a tragedy, but now I value the people in my life even more knowing they could be gone tomorrow. I’ve let go of being judgmental and worrying about what others think of me. I want to know that I would be happy with my last interaction with a person just in case I don’t get another chance with them.

Who inspires you?

My kids and watching how they live in this world. They are so innocent and open-minded. I see a bright future for them. They taught me how to love unconditionally.

What is your favorite quote or the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” – Maya Angelo

If you could choose any other profession to be successful in, what would it be?

I’m exactly where I should be right now. I see myself someday returning to nursing and working in the mental health sector.

What local nonprofit organization(s) are you passionate about or involved with, and are there any special reasons why?

People’s City Mission. I used to volunteer in their free health clinic as a nurse. In September, LAX Auto donated $100 from every car sale to the Mission to help the people there have a good Thanksgiving.

What is your favorite book or the last good book you read?

I read a lot of Eckhart Tolle. Most recently, I finished A New Earth.

What is your favorite movie?

Frozen. I usually only watch a movie if the girls are watching it.

What is your favorite TV show?

Grey’s Anatomy.

What is your favorite local restaurant?

The Oven.

If you could have dinner with one famous person from the past or present, who would it be?

Oprah Winfrey.

If our readers would like to contact you, how should they do so?

Phone: (402) 472-7079; Email: sk@laxautollc.com; Website: laxautollc.com.