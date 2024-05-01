Meet Kerry Harding, Dining Room Manager at Legacy Retirement Communities (legacyretirement.com).

Tell us a little about your business. – Legacy Retirement Communities offer Independent Living and Assisted Living, as well as Memory Care.

How did you get started in the business? – When I was eighteen, I lived near The Legacy on 56th and Pioneers and was in awe of the beautiful waterfall on the northeast corner of the intersection, out in front of the building. I told myself I would like to live there. I soon found out I was too young to live there because it was a retirement community. But I could work there! I already had experience working with seniors as I would help my mother who would take seniors to doctors’ appointments and help clean their homes. It was a true calling for me as I love to serve others and live my life with a purpose.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve faced professionally? – My biggest challenge professionally has been feeling confident in myself. I sometimes struggle with second guessing myself and over thinking.

What has been your most important achievement professionally? – My most important achievement professionally has been becoming a leader for those I have the pleasure of working with. I have been with Legacy for almost 27 years, and I believe I have grown into a leader that people can look up to.

Tell us a little about your family. – I have been married to my wife for eight years now. We have a cat, Clyde, and a dog, Onyx, we love them so much. I have an older sister who is married and has two sons. My parents live in Missouri in an Amish Community, and they formerly ran a Bed and Breakfast.

What do you see as one of the biggest turning points in your life? – I would say that one of the biggest turning points in my life was the moment I took the Dining Room Manager position. When I stepped into that role, the leaders I had, and my coworkers, helped me grow both professionally and personally.

What is your favorite thing to do on a day off? – My favorite thing to do on my day off is spend time with my wife and best friends. I love going to the farmers market in the Haymarket. I love going to The Mill for coffee and conversation with my friends. We love to people-watch, and to run into people we know.

What is the most unique or interesting thing about you that most people probably don’t know? – A unique thing about me is I was born in Guam. I was 11 days old when we moved to California – my first plane ride. Although I was born in Guam, I’ve never been and would love to go back sometime in my life.

Who inspires you? – My parents inspire me. They taught me the true meaning of love and have helped me become the person I am today. They have always been there for each other, and for me, no matter what. I get my wit from my dad and compassion from my mom.

What is your favorite quote or the best piece of advice you’ve ever received? – My favorite quote is from the movie A League of Their Own. Jimmy Dugan said, “There’s no crying in baseball.” My dad would say that to me and my sister.

If you had a theme song, what would it be? – My theme song would be “Love Can Build a Bridge” by the Judds.

If you could have a super power, what would it be? – If I could have a superpower, it would be teleportation. I am known to be late most of the time so that would help me out!

If our readers would like to contact you, how should they do so? – kerry.harding@Legacyretirement.com