Meet Taylor Matthias, Associate Attorney at McGill Law (mcgilllawyers.com).

Tell us a little about your business. – McGill is a female focused family law firm with locations in Lincoln and Omaha. We’re different from other family law firms in that we specialize in collaborative law for divorce and mediations while also having a team of litigators.

How did you get started in the business? – I joined McGill Law in September 2023. I first heard about the firm about a year before that and was interested in the female focus and doing law collaboratively. The firm came highly recommended from a friend and colleague.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve faced professionally? – The biggest challenge I have faced professionally is being a younger woman in the litigation field. I have worked hard to earn the respect I deserve inside and outside the courtroom.

What has been your most important achievement professionally? – My most important achievement is helping very deserving people reach their goals when the law impacts their most important relationships. I had the opportunity to help a mature seventeen-year-old girl navigate the legal system to get out of an unsafe living environment and become emancipated.

Tell us a little about your family. – I married my husband, Tylan, in May of 2023, after knowing each other since the seventh grade. I was raised by a single mother and my grandma in a multi-generational household. Our small tight-knit family is very close. I prioritize spending quality time them often.

What is your favorite thing to do on a day off? – When the weather is nice, I enjoy spending as much time being active outdoors as possible. I enjoy running while listening to podcasts and playing tennis or pickleball with my husband and friends. When the weather isn’t nice enough to be outside, there is nothing better than curling up with a hot cup of coffee and reading a book.

Who inspires you? – My mother is my biggest inspiration. When I was only eight years old, she was involved in a car accident that she was lucky enough to survive. It was a long road to recovery, but her resilience and perseverance has inspired me to always keep going and focus on the positives.

What is your favorite quote or the best piece of advice you’ve ever received? – Recently, I was given this piece of advice: “You can go faster alone but farther together.” This quote really resonated with me as I work with a group of all women, who are always stepping up to help each other out.

If you could choose only one descriptive word to be remembered as, what would it be? – I hope to be remembered as a compassionate person.

If you had a theme song, what would it be? – My theme song would be “Shake it off” by Taylor Swift.

If you could have a super power, what would it be? – I would choose teleportation for many reasons. Teleportation would allow me to avoid the monotonous commutes to work and running errands. It would also allow me to visit my family more and travel the world.

What is your favorite movie? – I cannot pinpoint a favorite movie, but it would have to be in the romantic comedy genre. I could watch any romantic comedy movie.

If our readers would like to contact you, how should they do so? – (402) 548-5418.