New Year’s Resolutions

Each year, we hear a lot of talk of making a “resolution.” Many times, we talk about a diet, joining a gym, starting an exercise program, or something along those lines. This year, I offer an idea which is a bit out of the ordinary for 2020…think more on a plan of personal growth. Let me give you some background before we dig into this idea.

A few years ago, I made a decision to invest in myself, something which I had not done in quite some time. I needed to help grow myself professionally. Over the years, ever since I can remember, I have always loved reading books about business and leadership. Don Clifton was one of my early favorites. I also recall reading the work of Lee Iacoca, who is best known for the development of Ford Mustang and Pinto cars, book for a book report project in high school. (I am guessing I am a part of the less than one percent who would ever actually read his book for a school project.) Over time, many books on the topics of business and leadership have caught my eye. I have boxes and boxes of these books.

Finally, a few years ago, I invested in myself to go through the international training with John C. Maxwell, one of my all-time favorite writers on leadership. It was a heavy investment in myself, something I had never done before. This is when I heard one of the best pieces of advice I’d ever received, something that has really stuck with me:

“You will never change your life until you change something you do daily. The secret of your success is found in your daily routine.” – John C. Maxwell

Looking back, it was one of the greatest investments of time and resources for me personally and professionally. My take away from that program is to always find ways to invest in myself and to help myself grow. So, my challenge to myself each year is to determine how I will invest in my personal growth. Sometimes this includes attending a conference, signing up for a webinar, investing in some good books to read, etc. Over the past few years, this has been a tremendous help to me in developing myself professionally and becoming a better leader.

The New Year’s Resolution to consider this year is to develop a plan for personal growth. There are so many ways to grow both professionally or personally. On the professional side, maybe it means you invest an hour each week (for me, I try to schedule the time) to read a book, listen to a podcast, write in a journal, or you sign up to attend a conference or convention to help you in areas where you want to grow.

Personally, I try to look at things from a different perspective instead of just having a weight loss goal to lose a certain number of pounds. I am working on a goal of better meal planning and preparation. I have found if I prepare the meals and menus for the week, it becomes easier for me to follow the plan. Also on the health side, instead of saying, “I’m going to join a gym,” maybe you think more about, I am going to ride my bike a certain number of times each week or finding and taking an exercise class a certain number of times each week.

Investing in ourselves can sometimes be hard. This year, I hope you will find a way to invest in your personal growth and make the 2020 “New Year’s Resolution” something you can achieve and enjoy the journey while doing. Wishing you all the best as you pursue your 2020 personal growth plan!

